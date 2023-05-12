At the premiere of the remake of White Men Can’t Jump, star Jack Harlow shared that he was excited by acting. Harlow plays Jeremy alongside co-star Sinqua Walls’ Kamal Allen in the sports comedy. He teased that he might want to keep going with acting; he may have a new career ahead of him.

The premiere showed at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 11. The 25 year old rapper walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new film White Men Can’t Jump. There, he spoke with ET about his first major acting gig. “It felt good!” Harlow said. “It makes me hungry, I want more. I want to keep going, you know?”

“It’s just a taste, and it was great, but I’m excited to keep moving,” added Harlow. He also shared the warm reception he got from his co-star Sinqua Walls, and how he learned a lot about acting from him.

The film Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow star in is the 1992 remake of the sports comedy. Both of the actors take on the roles of the original film which Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson played. The film follows skilled ballers Harlow and Walls as they compete side by side in basketball contests and eventually participate in a bigger competition with a large compensation. The film’s storyline follows the duo as they navigate difficult relationships, financial pressures, and internal struggles, eventually finding that they have more in common than they initially thought.

White Men Can’t Jump comes exclusively to Hulu on May 19.