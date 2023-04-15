Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Charles Barkley joined Harold Reynolds on MLB Network to discuss Jackie Robinson’s impact with Jackie Robinson Day taking place on Saturday. The NBA Hall of Famer got brutally honest on what Robinson means to him, per MLB Network on Twitter.

.@NBA legend Charles Barkley discusses how Jackie Robinson's impact transcended beyond baseball with Harold Reynolds. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/4gPUKvFX6c — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 15, 2023

“I know Mr. Rickey had the meeting with Jackie, Mr. Robinson, (Branch Rickey) said ‘hey, you can’t react,'” Barkley said. “I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m not built like that.’ That tells you what a special person and human being he is. Because I could not… I mean, I haven’t been through nothing and I still have a bad temper at times. But to have the class and dignity to carry yourself when people are spitting at you, calling you names, I agree with Joe Morgan, rest in piece to one of the best people I ever met, I just say thank you.”

The MLB world has honored Jackie Robinson for years now, as they should. However, athletes from all different sports understand the impact that Robinson made when he became the first African American MLB player. His journey was truly incredible.

Charles Barkley later discussed one element of Robinson’s story that tends to get overlooked, but is extremely important.

“With all the crap he went through, if he was a bad baseball player it wouldn’t have worked at all,” Barkley said. “If he hadn’t been good at baseball, we don’t even know how this story would have turned out. I mean, that’s what is really crazy. Not only did he have to hold his temper, he had to be great at baseball.”

Jackie Robinson is truly a legend in every sense of the word.