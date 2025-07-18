Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received high praise from Indiana Fever veteran Sydney Colson during WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities, as the league’s brightest stars gathered in Indianapolis to celebrate the 2025 midseason showcase.

Colson, speaking during an interview with Yahoo Sports and former WNBA player Theresa Plaisance, took a moment to recognize the growth and poise of Reese, who is in her second season with the Sky.

“We’re very happy for you,” Colson said. “To see the road from your year one to your year two, you can tell you put in work and with all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you – how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time so keep being that.”

Plaisance added to the sentiment, calling Reese “a bright light in this world,” and praised the 23-year-old for carrying the sport of women’s basketball “on your shoulders with such poise and grace.”

Sydney Colson’s praise highlights growing respect for Angel Reese during All-Star weekend

Reese, who was recently announced as the WNBA Edition cover athlete for NBA 2K26, continues to emerge as one of the league’s most influential young stars. She is scheduled to participate in her second WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, suiting up for Team Collier against Team Clark. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Reese enters the All-Star break amid a standout sophomore season with Chicago. Through 21 appearances, she is averaging 14 points, a league-leading 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field in 31.7 minutes per contest.

The 2025 All-Star Game comes at a time when Reese’s profile continues to rise on and off the court. Her NBA 2K26 cover spot, revealed earlier this month, places her alongside NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony as one of the faces of the upcoming game, set to release on Sept. 5. The WNBA Edition will be sold exclusively as a physical copy at GameStop locations in the U.S.

Despite facing criticism throughout her early career, Reese has earned consistent recognition from peers, fans, and media alike for her resilience and production. Colson’s words serve as a reminder of the respect Reese commands among veterans in the league, even those from rival teams.

While Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will miss the All-Star Game due to a groin injury, Sunday’s showcase will still feature several of the league’s top talents, including Reese, as the WNBA celebrates its growing popularity and expanding audience midway through the 2025 season.