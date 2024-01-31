Marcus L. Thompson is already receiving accolades, and he's in his first year as president of Jackson State. He was named president on Nov. 16, 2023.

Jackson State's Vice President and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson and university president Marcus L. Thompson are in line for a significant award. The two will be recipients of the Diamond Award Excellence in Leadership from the Not Alone Foundation. The foundation focuses on promoting awareness around kidney disease through mediums of entertainment, wellness, and arts and design.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by the Not Alone Foundation for this distinct honor, and to be recognized alongside many of my colleagues in higher education whose work I admire,” Thompson said. “I'd like to dedicate this recognition to the talented students of Jackson State University. Their success is my true reward, and I am energized to continue to work to ensure they all reach their full potential as scholars and future global leaders.”

“I am honored to receive such an amazing award form the Not Alone Foundation, and to receive this honor alongside our president, Dr. Thompson, makes it even more special,” Robinson added. “When you add the fact that they are selective in who receives this award and to be named alongside some of the best athletic administrations, not only in the SWAC, but in the country, it means a lot. I cannot thank The Not Alone Foundation enough for all that they do.”

Thompson and Robinson received the awards on this past weekend. The Eighth Annual Diamond Awards took place on Jan. 27 at the Morehouse College Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., International Chapel in Atlanta, GA.