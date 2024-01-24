This season, Jackson State will be looking for revenge after losing to Alcorn State, Florida A&M, and Alabama State last year.

The Jackson State Tigers announced their 2024 football schedule with a video and a rather bold set of predictions. The video shows drone fly-bys of their football stadium and atmosphere as the names of the teams pop up on the screen. At the end of the video, they even included the dates of the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl, indicating their championship aspirations.

Last season, the Tigers finished 7-4 and second in the SWAC East. They got off to a strong start against South Carolina State, but early losses to Florida A&M and Texas State derailed their hopes for another SWAC Championship. Still, in their first season after the Deion Sanders experience, Jackson State performed better than many in the national media may have expected.

They kick off the 2024 season at the University of Louisiana at Monroe on Aug. 31. They return Jackson, MS the next week for their home opener against Lane, and remain home for their ensuing matchup against Southern.

After their game at Grambling State on Sept. 21, Jackson State begins its SWAC schedule. They first match up against Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Classic before heading home for a rematch with the reigning SWAC champions, Florida A&M. Tigers travel to Bethune-Cookman the following week, then return home for their homecoming on Nov. 2. They play Arkansas-Pine Bluff for homecoming, then take on Mississippi Valley State the next week for their last home game. Jackson State finishes its regular season on the road at Alabama State and in the Soul Bowl against Alcorn State.