It only took a couple of quarters for bettors to take Colorado football star Travis Hunter more seriously as a 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate. Travis Hunter put on a show in the 2023 Colorado football opener against TCU Saturday. Making plays as a wide receiver and a cornerback, Hunters' Heisman Trophy odds improved significantly in the middle of the Colorado-TCU game.

Hunter started the 2023 season with +15000 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Heisman Trophy. Hunter's odds bumped up to +10000 by the second half of the Colorado-TCU football game.

College football's version of Shohei Ohtani, Hunter made dazzling plays on both offense and defense. The Colorado football star surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark midway through the fourth quarter. During his time in the defensive backfield, Hunter broke up passes and snatched away a would-be TCU touchdown for a remarkable interception.

As a 100/1 long shot, Hunter is still considered a highly unlikely Heisman Trophy challenger. Don't tell that to the superstar in the making or Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

An Instagram post from Hunter on Aug. 5 suggested that the wide receiver/cornerback intends to win the Heisman Trophy. In his halftime interview with FOX, Sanders made reference to Hunter's Heisman chances.

“He is HIM,” Sanders said of Hunter. “We missed him on two deep balls. He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman is in his crib chilling right now.”

Colorado entered Saturday's game as a 21-point underdog against TCU. The Buffaloes pulled off a massive upset, winning 45-42.

If Colorado can continue to exceed expectations, Hunters' Heisman odds might keep rising with each passing week.