By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Deion Sanders has officially accepted the job at Colorado football after a standout season with Jackson State. Sanders remained relatively silent throughout the entire process, with his only words being a confirmation of the Colorado rumors. But Sanders spoke on Saturday night, addressing his Jackson State players directly after accepting the job with the Buffaloes.

Among many things, Sanders told the Jackson State football team that his decision to leave for Colorado was “not about a bag.”

In saying so, Sanders is making it clear that he didn’t leave the Tigers to simply bolster his bank account. But he made it clear that he left for Colorado for the “opportunity.”

In a touching moment, Sanders told his Jackson State players that the thing “holding him hostage”- or making him regret his decision- is the faces of his players and the amazing heights they’ve reached.

But before leaving the Tigers for the Colorado football job, Deion Sanders offered his players some advice.

The ex-NFL star warned his players against leaving the school for the transfer portal because of his departure.

It has to be difficult for Sanders’ players to see him go, but it has to feel good knowing that he’s still looking out for their best interests.

It was a good run for Deion Sanders and Jackson State during his three-year tenure with the Tigers. He compiled a 27-5 record, including the first undefeated season in program history in 2022.

He’ll now carry that success into his next role with Colorado. But it’s clearly a bittersweet moment for Deion Sanders and the Tigers.