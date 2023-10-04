Jackson State head football coach T.C. Taylor talked about the team's bye week and their upcoming game against Alabama A&M in the team's weekly press conference. Taylor seemed refreshed from the extra days of rest and preparation.

“I think the bye week was much needed for our program,” Taylor said. “It was good for our players to get a little time away, see some family. We still got three good days of work; we came in Monday, Tuesday Wednesday, then let them go Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.”

The Tigers are 3-2, coming off a big win against Bethune-Cookman in their home opener. That win came after an embarrassing loss in the previous week: a 77-34 defeat against FBS opponent Texas State.

On the other side, the 3-2 Alabama A&M Bulldogs are entering this weekend after a 58-3 rout over the previously undefeated Tuskegee Golden Tigers.

“They're scoring a lot of points right now,” Taylor said. “They're hot, they're hot… It's gonna be a big game. The Gulf Coast [Challenge], we're looking forward to going down to Mobile against a well-coached team by Coach Maynor, a very successful coach. I'm excited about it, and it's another conference game for us a division game. We know what that means for this program, and we can't slip up. We don't have no room for error right now, so we gotta play good, fundamentally sound football.”

Defensive back's coach and defensive passing game coordinator Torenzo Quinn added to Taylor's comments.

“They do a great job: they run the ball well, they throw the ball well… It's gonna be a matchup, we just gotta win our one-on-ones… We just gotta be more consistent.”

The Bulldogs host Jackson State on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3:00 PM EST.