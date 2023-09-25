In a thrilling home opener, Jackson State was able to fend off SWAC East rival Bethune-Cookman as they looked to play spoiler to the defending SWAC Champions chances at another banner season. The game started off with JSU making history as Leilani Armenta became the first women's player to play for the football program. She kicked the ball off to start the game for Bethune-Cookman.

Bethune-Cookman didn't get caught in the moment or the atmosphere of the JSU fans in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, as they fought to stay in the game with an effective pass defense that held quarterback Jason Brown to only 90 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception on the evening. Jackson State runningback Irv Mulligan was the star of the game, rushing for 174 yards and 1 touchdown on 21 attempts. His lone touchdown came on a 66-yard run that put Jackson State up 22-9 with 3:38 left in the game.

Jackson State RB Irv Mulligan 66-Yard HOUSE CALL! ☎️ @gojsutigersfb 🎥: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/FRpbCvRKVR — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) September 24, 2023

Bethune-Cookman went down fighting, as Walter Simmons III threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dacarri Allen-Johnson that put his team within striking distance to shock the world and win the game in what would've been the upset of the day. Bethune-Cookman actually forced a punt from Jackson State on a 4th and 4 from Bethune-Cookman's 45-yard line but an illegal substitution penalty on BCU gave Jackson State the first down and nullified any attempt at a comeback.

Jackson State will play Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge on October 7th following their bye week. Bethune-Cookman also has a bye week next week, then they'll face off against Alabama State on October 7th.