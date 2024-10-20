#25 Jackson State defeated #18 Florida A&M in a major HBCU football upset. Jackson State’s stunning upset comes as revenge following a 10-28 loss to the Rattlers in 2023. The Jackson State Tigers are now winners of three straight football games, moving them to 5-2 on the year.

Despite the final result, both the Rattlers and Tigers sent a frenzy of matching blows early in the game.

Tigers running back Emari Matthews opened up the game with a four-yard rushing touchdown after a 44-yard pass from Jacobian Morgan to Tyquan Henderson placed the Tigers in the red-zone.

After forcing a quick three-and-out from the Rattlers, the Tigers found themselves in the red-zone again. However, the Rattlers defense stepped up, forcing the Tigers into kicking a field goal which Gerardo Baeza missed wide-right.

From there, both Jackson State and Florida A&M went on the ultimate scoring frenzy, in only the first quarter.

Following the Tigers missed field goal, Daniel Richardson threw a lazer to wide receiver Ace Cobb for a touchdown. Cobb hauled in Richardson’s pass in stride and proceeded to outrun the defense for a 70 yard touchdown, tying up the game at seven. Two plays later, Tigers running back Irv Mulligan scored a 54-yard rushing touchdown to put the Tigers back up by seven.

However, the fireworks weren’t over just yet. Two more plays later, Daniel Richardson connected with Jamari Gassestt for a 34-yard touchdown, tying the game back up at 14.

During the second quarter, each teams defense stepped up in attempt to control the scoreboard. After a Jackson State field goal put the Tigers up 17-14, Florida A&M’s defense forced a pair of turnovers by Jacobian Morgan.

Capitalizing on the Tiger’s mistaktes, Daniel Richardson threw another touchdown to Ace Cobb for Richardson’s third touchdown of the day. Jackson State responded with a field goal at the end of the half, but the Rattlers held a 21-20 lead.

As the second half began, the theme of the game quickly shifted from an offensive showcase. The Tigers first three second half drives went as followed: fumble, punt, fumble. Luckily for the Tigers, Florida A&M struggled to find a rhythm as well. The Rattlers were in a prime position to take a 24-20 lead following a favorable punt from the Tigers, but missed the field goal.

Discombobulation continued on both sides for the next few drives, resulting in a defensive battle. However, with 3:45 left in the fourth quarter, Tru Thompson and Phillip Webb made the play of the game. After Tru Thompson secured a vicious sack on Daniel Richardson forcing him to lose the ball, Phillip Webb recovered the football and returned it for a go-ahead touchdown.

After the Tigers took a commanding 28-21 lead, the Rattlers fumbled again on their next offensive drive. The Tigers then closed the game with a touchdown run by Emari Matthews to make the final score 35-21. The team finished with 43 carries for 245 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Irv Mulligan led the way with 18 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers aim to replicate their physical attack on the ground next week vs. Bethune-Cookman University.  Meanwhile, Florida A&M looks to continue to stay competitive as they match up against Southern University.