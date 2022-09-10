The 2021 season was a disaster for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Urban Meyer experience was over before it got a chance to truly get started as off-field drama forced him away. After a 2-11 start to his time with Jags, Meyer was officially fired. Jacksonville ultimately finished with a 3-14 record and underwhelmed greatly. With Doug Pederson taking control of the organization and Trevor Lawrence having another year of experience under his belt, there is a more promising outlook in 2022. This will start with Week 1 as they look to face off with the Washington Commanders. Here are four Jaguars Week 1 predictions for what to expect.

4. Jaguars force 2+ turnovers

One matchup to watch in this game is Doug Pederson against his former quarterback Carson Wentz. The duo were vital to the Eagles’ Super Bowl run even considering Wentz missed the end of the regular season and postseason due to his torn ACL. Since that time Wentz’s career has taken a downhill swing. The Colts traded for the former number two overall pick and then realized after one season he was not the quarterback they were looking for. Indianapolis then traded Wentz back to the NFC East for significantly less than they gave up for him and he will be the Washington Commanders starting quarterback this season.

Wentz is sure to be on his best behavior considering this could be his last true opportunity as a starting quarterback. The North Dakota State product has his highs and lows but his weakness is his inability to take care of the ball. Wentz led the NFL in interceptions in 2020 and tallied seven interceptions and eight fumbles last year with the Colts. Expect Doug Pederson to have a scheme set to capitalize on the weakness of his former QB and force two or more turnovers in the matchup.

3. Travis Etienne tallies 80+ yards and a touchdown

There is a great deal of hype surrounding Travis Etienne heading into this season. The Jaguars selected the Clemson running back in the first round of last year’s draft. There was a great deal of excitement surrounding Trevor Lawrence and Etienne as both played vital roles in the National Championship victory in college. Unfortunately, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury prior to the start of last year’s regular season which kept him out for the entire season.

Both Travis Etienne and James Robinson are great options coming out of the backfield. Expect each guy to play a major role in the offense this season. As things currently stand, James Robinson is the starting running back for the Jaguars. While Robinson has earned his role in the Jacksonville offense, talent tends to win out and Travis Etienne will surely get his chance. Look for him to make his presence felt in Week 1 and rip off 80+ yards in a touchdown in his first full NFL game.

2. Christian Kirk has 10+ targets

The Jaguars made news this offseason by handing Christian Kirk a four-year contract. The $72 million deal was criticized publicly and he will look to live up to some lofty expectations on the field. When a team makes this type of commitment to a player, expect them to get him involved early and often.

Look for the Jaguars to give Kirk some opportunities to prove himself and target him at least ten times in the opening matchup. The former Cardinals wide receiver is coming off the best season of his career as he had 982 yards receiving yards and five touchdowns. Doug Pederson has an impressive track record with quarterbacks and Trevor Lawrence has another year of experience under his belt. There is reason for optimism in the passing game this season with the Jaguars and expect Christian Kirk to make a strong week one impression.

1. Jaguars pull off the upset

Expectations are low for the Jaguars this season which is not a surprise given the lack of production in recent years. Jacksonville is considered to be slight underdogs in this opening week matchup with the Commanders. Washington showed signs of progress last season and have a contending roster that is missing a proper quarterback. Whether Carson Wentz can prove to be that guy is still to be determined.

Look for the Jaguars to make a statement in Week 1 and pick up the upset win. The matchup will take place in Washington but this will not stop Jacksonville from making a statement. There have been some dark times in the Jaguars franchise in recent years. However, the tides appear to be changing with the organization beginning to establish some stability. The brighter days for the Jaguars are on the horizon and look for this to begin with a Week 1 victory.