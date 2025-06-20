The Jacksonville Jaguars were incredibly aggressive about improving the organization during the 2025 NFL offseason. Jacksonville started at the top, parting ways with both Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke. The Jaguars replaced them with Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone, who together represent a bold new future for the team.

But that wasn't even the team's most aggressive move of the offseason.

Jacksonville went all in during the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up to second overall in to select superstar Travis Hunter.

The Jaguars now have everything they need to compete in the AFC South for several years to come.

The team has already gotten a chance to look at Hunter, and the rest of their new players, during OTAs and minicamp. Those results have been promising so far, but it is too early to feel too comfortable.

Will Jacksonville hit the ground running in 2025? Or will they stumble during Liam Coen's first year as head coach?

Below we will explore three Jaguars hot takes coming out of 2025 mandatory minicamp.

Trevor Lawrence has the best statistical season of his career

It is safe to say that Trevor Lawrence has not lived up to the hype coming into the NFL.

Don't get me wrong, Lawrence is certainly a franchise quarterback in Jacksonville. And he would be on most teams in the NFL. He even has a massive $275 million contract to prove it.

But his production does not match his generational pre-draft billing.

Lawrence's best season came in 2022 when he logged 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That is some solid production, but it does not come close to his expectations when joining the Jaguars.

But all of that could change in 2025.

Lawrence arguably has his best supporting cast of his entire career. Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter look like a truly dangerous duo of receivers. The Jaguars also have a solid offensive line, a stacked stable of running backs, and a new offensive-minded head coach.

There may be some growing pains during Lawrence's first season under head coach Liam Coen. That said, I am still confident that he will put up the best season of his career in 2025.

I see Lawrence surpassing 4,500 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and posting a career-best passer rating.

If that happens, the Jaguars will be in the hunt for the playoffs until the end of the regular season.

Travis Hunter will play all 17 games, make several plays on both offense and defense

Travis Hunter will arguably be the most exciting story in the NFL heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Hunter will be the first two-way player in the NFL over the past few decades. He is an incredible wide receiver and cornerback who also has the stamina to play both sides of the ball for an entire game.

Hunter demanded during the pre-draft process that he be allowed to continue this in the NFL. So far, the Jaguars seem more than happy to oblige.

Article Continues Below

Jacksonville has given Hunter reps on both offense and defense during their offseason program thus far. The team has not revealed its complete plan for Hunter yet, but they have marveled at his tireless work ethic.

At this point in the offseason, just one month away from training camp, it is hard to know for sure how much Hunter will be on the field.

I have a feeling that Hunter will play more offensive snaps than defensive, though he will be involved on both sides of the ball most weeks.

Hunter currently projects as the team's WR2 and backup cornerback behind Jarrian Jones, Tyson Campbell, and Jourdan Lewis.

If Hunter does indeed play that role, I believe he can stay healthy for a full 17-game regular season.

I am also predicting that Hunter will post at least 10 combined receiving touchdowns and interceptions during his rookie campaign.

Jacksonville's pass defense will improve significantly during the 2025 NFL season

The Jaguars had a shockingly bad defense during the 2024 season.

Jacksonville had the second-worst defense in the NFL when measured by yards allowed per game (389.9). They were also dead last in passing yards allowed per game (257.4) and were in the bottom five in many other statistical categories.

But there are reasons for optimism heading into the 2025 season.

The Jaguars added a handful of talented players to their secondary, who should help improve their coverage unit. Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray are the biggest additions and should both slot into the starting lineup.

We also highlighted Travis Hunter, who should moonlight as a defensive back in Jacksonville's secondary as well.

It may not be an exciting prediction, but I believe the Jaguars' defense will finish in the middle of the pack in 2025. It may not sound like much, but that would be a huge improvement over last season.

Jacksonville will get an early test on defense, facing Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 2. That game could reveal a lot about the Jaguars and their new-look secondary.