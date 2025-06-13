Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke up about some of the changes he's gone through since Liam Coen's takeover. The franchise hired the former Buccaneers' offensive coordinator as the new head coach with the primary goal of rejuvenating its leader under center. Lawrence made a Pro Bowl just a few seasons ago and has had several trying campaigns since. In 2024, the former No. 1 overall pick was only ten games due to a few injuries he sustained.

While the Jaguars are coming off a dismal 4-13 season, there is some optimism within the organization. Two-way superstar Travis Hunter was selected with the No. 1 overall pick, and this franchise still has plenty of talented players on the roster. In addition, Coen is widely renowned for his ability to develop quarterbacks, giving many hope that Lawrence is due for a bounce-back season. The 25-year-old detailed the adjustments he's made so far under his new head coach.

“Just overall, being comfortable with the system. Not thinking as much. When you hear a play call, it's not like I'm straining to think about what I'm doing. When you first get into the system, you're kind of doing that, but towards the end it felt a lot more second nature and felt like I could go and play and communicate and move fast. Like I've said, I've changed some of my footwork, so I feel a lot more comfortable with that I thought there was some great stuff on tape throughout the spring of me being able to do that, and the ways I wanted to. So that was a big step.”

Jacksonville does have a navigable schedule for 2025. This year's team will have 11 games against franchises that made the playoffs the previous year. The team to beat in the AFC South is, of course, the Houston Texans, who are coming off two straight division titles and have dreams of contending for a Super Bowl this upcoming season. But there is plenty of room for the Jaguars to be the primary challenger to Houston's chances.

Overall, Lawrence has the talent to be the best quarterback in this division once again. He's won a playoff game before and should still have his best seasons ahead of him. It's a long road back to those kinds of games, but the Jaguars finally seem to be trending in the right direction again.