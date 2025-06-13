The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 4-13 and struggling in the AFC South. Now, they hope to bounce back and get a lot more from their players. Three Jaguars' underrated sleepers could possibly break out in the 2025 NFL season and help the team achieve greater success.

The Jaguars are drawing lots of attention after the Jaguars drafted Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. Likewise, all eyes are on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is looking to bounce back after struggling with injuries and passing for 2045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 games.

But the real test of what the Jags will do is predicated on how some of their underrated sleepers perform.

Jacksonville has numerous question marks. Yet, they have three underrated sleepers who could make a mark this season and produce bigger numbers to help the Jaguars contend for the AFC South. If these players can make their mark for the team, then they could establish themselves as starters and help the Jaguars improve.

Tank Bigsby is the Jaguars running back with so much potential

The 2024 season started with most believing that Travis Etienne was the unquestioned No. 1 running back in Jacksonville. Then he began to struggle, and things did not go according to plan. Etienne finished the season rushing for just 558 yards on 150 attempts and two touchdowns. That is when Tank Bigsby took over.

Bigsby had a solid season, rushing 168 times for 766 yards and seven touchdowns. While Etienne averaged 3.7 yards per carry, Bigsby was better, averaging 4.6.

With Etienne involved in trade rumors, this could be the season where Bigsby takes over. Notably, he ranked first in the NFL in yards after contact with 6.47 per carry. Bigsby also had a 76.1 percent breakaway rate, showcasing his ability to speed off into the next level while making defenders miss.

The only thing standing in his way is Etienne. However, the Jacksonville coaching staff plans to use him as a complement to Etienne. There is a good possibility he will have a larger workload and run more. Moreover, this could be the season where Bigsby hits 1,000 yards on the ground while possibly reaching 10 touchdowns.

Yasir Abdullah can make his mark for Jacksonville

Yasir Abdullah has not had many chances to make a mark. Yet, he has contributed solid numbers when he has been on the field, as evidenced by his 260 snaps on special teams and three starts in 2024. Abdullah looks to make his mark, and the Jaguars might deploy him in various ways.

There is a good possibility for Abdullah to make an impact this season. Significantly, the 2023 fifth-round pick did not play much in his rookie season but saw slightly more snaps last season.

Abdullah is an explosive pass rusher who can gather great speed off the rush. There is more potential for a breakout because K'Lavon Chaisson is gone. Therefore, there will be snaps to earn behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. There could be a situation where Abdullah works as a situational pass rusher.

If there is anyone to compare Abdullah to, potentially, it's Haason Reddick in his early days. Despite not getting much of a chance in his first two seasons, Year 3 could be the time when he finally makes his mark. If Abdullah can take the next step, he can improve a linebacker unit that has dealt with injuries and inconsistency.

Antonio Johnson is one of the Jaguars' sleepers who can break through

The Jaguars' secondary has struggled over the past few seasons. While there will be some transition, there will also be opportunities for top-pick Hunter. Likewise, Antonio Johnson has a chance to make an impact, especially if he has a strong training camp and demonstrates to his coaches what he can do.

Johnson was a 2023 fifth-round draft pick who showed some signs in late 2023 that he could be a decent player at this time. Overall, he brings physicality and is also very versatile.

Johnson has also showcased his ability to play either safety or nickel, and the Jags may utilize him in creative ways. Johnson started eight games for the Jaguars and has the potential to start more.

Furthermore, he recorded 73 total tackles and successfully defended two passes in 2024. Johnson can do much more, and will have the chance to do so.

The competition in the secondary is wide open, and he could emerge as a starter or even a rotational defensive back. If Johnson can continue to work hard and make good plays, he can be a reliable option in the secondary. Subsequently, he can become one of the most underrated sleepers on this team and lead the secondary.