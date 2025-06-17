The Jacksonville Jaguars made some huge improvements during the 2025 NFL offseason. Jacksonville added Liam Coen at head coach and made a big move to acquire Travis Hunter during the 2025 NFL Draft. Now Jaguars fans are chomping at the bit to finally see Hunter in action.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone made a bold claim about rookie Travis Hunter during an interview with Andrew Siciliano on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“He does not tire,” Gladstone said on Tuesday. “He’s got a spark, he’s got the energy, the capacity from a physical standpoint to be able to be able to do it is certainly there.”

This is great news for Jaguars fans to hear. Hunter has been adamant that he will play both offensive and defensive snaps for the Jaguars this fall. Naturally, he'll need incredible resilience to play that many snaps every single week.

Gladstone would not commit to a certain snap count per game when asked. But he did suggest that the team is confident that Hunter will be able to deliver whatever they ask of him.

“Certain game plans might dictate usage differently,” Gladstone concluded. “Putting a number on it at this stage is premature.”

All eyes will be on Travis Hunter when the Jaguars finally return to the gridiron later this fall.

Liam Coen teases Travis Hunter's groundbreaking future at Jaguars minicamp

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hinted at Hunter's bright future during the team's mandatory minicamp.

“Yeah, I think so,” Coen said when asked if Hunter would continue practicing on both sides of the ball in training camp. “That’s definitely what we have to build towards for training camp and then, obviously, in season. Knowing that, during practice, he’s gonna have to do both. He wants to do it. It’s not as if it’s something where he can’t handle. He wants to do that more often. He wants more, and that’s a good thing. However, we must also protect him from himself at times and ensure we emerge from this phase healthy. But that is the plan moving forward.”

Coaches “protecting players from themselves” is a massive trope in the NFL. But it has special meaning for Hunter as a unicorn two-way player.

Jaguars fans should keep a close eye on Hunter during training camp for hints about his usage during the regular season.