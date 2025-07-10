The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2025 offseason with a measured approach. They opted for stability over splashy free agency. Their activity was subdued, largely focused on replacing departed players with mid-level veterans. Notably, they lost standout tight end Evan Engram.

Yet, the draft injected fresh excitement into the franchise’s future. New general manager James Gladstone made a bold statement by trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to select Travis Hunter. He is a rare two-way talent capable of playing both cornerback and wide receiver. This aggressive move cost the Jaguars a second-round pick and a 2026 first-rounder. However, it signals a fearless new regime intent on addressing multiple roster needs simultaneously.

2025 Offseason

Hunter’s versatility offers immediate upside for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who remains the franchise’s centerpiece. New head coach Liam Coen, who famously helped Baker Mayfield achieve a Pro Bowl season in 2024, is expected to elevate Lawrence’s game. Owner Shad Khan has made it clear that Lawrence’s development is paramount. Khan calls him “everything” to the team’s success. Despite flashes of brilliance, Lawrence’s career has been marred by inconsistency and injuries since being drafted first overall in 2021. That makes the 2025 season crucial for both player and franchise.

As the Jaguars approach training camp, roster decisions loom large. Sure, the spotlight shines on new stars and key veterans. However, two players quietly emerge as logical trade candidates due to Jacksonville’s evolving roster dynamics.

1. TE Johnny Mundt

Johnny Mundt currently serves as the Jaguars’ second-string tight end behind Brenton Strange. That said, the team’s clear investment in younger tight ends and the desire to develop Strange as the primary option limits Mundt’s role. His veteran presence and ability to contribute both as a blocker and receiver make him an attractive option for teams seeking a reliable backup tight end.

Mundt’s snap count has been limited, too. With the Jaguars embracing a youth movement at tight end, his long-term role in Jacksonville is uncertain. Trading him would free up roster space while potentially bringing in draft capital or a player that better fits the team’s future plans. For contenders or teams needing depth, Mundt’s experience and versatility could prove valuable. This makes him a sneaky but logical trade candidate entering camp.

2. WR Joshua Cephus

Joshua Cephus finds himself buried on the depth chart as the Jaguars’ fifth-string wide receiver behind Parker Washington and Dyami Brown. The receiver room is crowded, featuring promising young players like Brian Thomas Jr and the newly drafted Hunter. This depth creates a challenging environment for Cephus to earn meaningful playing time. Even Austin Trammell will likely take snaps from him.

Despite his youth and upside, Cephus faces stiff competition. This diminishes his immediate role in Jacksonville’s offense. Trading him could help the Jaguars manage their receiver depth more effectively and possibly yield draft picks or players to address other needs. For teams hunting for developmental wide receivers, Cephus’s potential and youth make him a quietly intriguing trade candidate.

What to Watch

The 2025 training camp will be pivotal for the Jaguars as they integrate new talent and refine their roster under Coen’s leadership. The spotlight will naturally fall on Hunter’s development as a dual-threat weapon. Expect the team to gradually increase his responsibilities on both sides of the ball. Early camp practices have limited his role to one position per session. However, full-pad practices will reveal how aggressively the Jaguars plan to deploy him.

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s health and chemistry with the revamped receiving corps will be under close scrutiny. After an injury-plagued 2024, Lawrence’s ability to stay on the field and connect with new targets like Hunter and Brown could define Jacksonville’s offensive success.

Bold Moves Behind the Scenes

Yes, the Jaguars’ offseason headline was undoubtedly the aggressive draft-day trade for Hunter. That said, the quieter storylines of training camp will involve savvy roster management. Johnny Mundt and Joshua Cephus represent two sneaky trade candidates whose departures could streamline Jacksonville’s roster and provide value elsewhere.

As the Jaguars prepare for a demanding 2025 schedule that includes early home games and a tough travel itinerary, every roster decision counts. Trading these players could free up space for emerging talent and help the Jaguars maintain flexibility as they chase their AFC South aspirations.

With a new regime in place, a promising young quarterback, and a bold draft strategy, the Jaguars’ 2025 training camp promises to be a fascinating blend of competition and calculated moves on and off the field.