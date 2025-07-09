The Jacksonville Jaguars have inquiring minds wondering the future usage of Travis Hunter. Will new head coach Liam Coen put a cap on Hunter's snaps and place him in one area? Or will the Heisman Trophy winner handle receptions then bottle catches as a two-way player?

One insider Wednesday leaked out the unusual plan for the second overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. James Palmer of Bleacher Report revealed how Hunter will be utilized from the intel he gathered.

“He finds the defense pretty easy to pick up. A little tougher on the offensive side, a little more complicated calls, but he's learning two sets of calls at the same time in these meetings as he's going through it,” Palmer began. “So, as they built up through that, they really don't want him on the practice field playing both sides in one practice.”

Hunter gets bottled, more so during non-game days per Palmer. Hunter already made NFL history with his unique contract.

But what about for the months between September to January?

Insider adds further context into Jaguars' Travis Hunter plan

Palmer painted a further picture of Hunter's usage. Including if the training camp plan will differentiate from the regular season.

“Now, during the regular season, that's going to happen. Now, during training camp, keep an eye on that possibly happening,” Palmer said. “I'm not sure how often it will happen with practice every day. He can kind of switch by day even. But during the season, he's going to have to play both sides of the ball in the same practice.”

While Hunter proved to thrive at both wide receiver and cornerback, the NFL becomes a different beast. Coen may have to keep Hunter neutral in one spot. All to prevent the rookie from feeling overwhelmed in memorizing not one, but two playbooks on the Jaguars.

Hunter gives past top five NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence an intriguing new dynamic weapon when Jacksonville has the ball. But the Jags deal with 1,000-yard receivers Michael Pittman II, Calvin Ridley and Nico Collins twice a year in the AFC South. Meaning incoming defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile may coax Coen to lure Hunter into the secondary and lock down these opposing wideouts.