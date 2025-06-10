There’s no concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars with the role of Travis Hunter. From the other side of the new-guy story, an undrafted free agent is making noise. And three Jaguars veterans will have their roles pushed by rookies in 2025.

It starts along the offensive line, where third-round pick Wyatt Milum is making a bid to make starting right guard Patrick Mekari uncomfortable. And there are situations at the free safety and running back positions where rookies are getting up in the business of veteran players.

Jagaurs OG Wyatt Milum showing promise

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Milum has gotten off to a nice start, according to jaguars.com.

“(Wyatt Milum is) a big dude,” Coen said. “He's long. It's the ability to play multiple spots at a high level, and just the finish. The way the guy plays, the toughness. He’s rooted in that.

“That's kind of what he prides himself on being. And that's what he is kind of known for around that building is being a guy that finishes. That plays the game the right way. That approaches it the right way.”

General manager James Gladstone said Milum brings different things to the table.

“Obviously, he is somebody that's walking in as a rookie and is going to come in with a high level of college experience and really a lot of intangible elements,” Gladstone said. “It's something that we look forward to him bringing to the room and really absorbing across the group that's already here.”

And Milum said he wants to impact the team and protect Trevor Lawrence.

“I'm going to make that promise to them, and I'm going to make that promise to Trevor,” Milum said. “When I say something, I mean it. Not to talk too much about college, but I felt like that's something I took pride in and I've always taken pride in. Especially if you're playing offensive line, you don't want no one touching a quarterback.

“Just seeing Trevor out here is awesome. I watched him when I was in high school, growing up. Just seeing him in the locker room is surreal.”

Jaguars FS Caleb Ransaw in the mix

Darnell Savage stands in the starting position at free safety, but Ransaw is making a bid. The Jaguars spent a second-round pick on Ransaw, and like what they’ve seen so far, according to yahoo.com via the Jaguars YouTube page.

“Caleb's doing awesome,” said defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins. “We were very excited just during the draft process, we thought based on his skill set, what he showed on tape, he'd be able to make that transition and play more at safety, and he hasn't disappointed. He's done a tremendous job.”

Versatility is a strong point for Ransaw. And that should give him opportunities to stay on the field.

“Every day's a new day, every rep is a new rep, so he's learning,” added Perkins. “All those safeties are learning, but he's doing a tremendous job of picking it up. I think he's super athletic. I think he's got a very high ceiling in this league, and I'm excited to continue to see him grow within the scheme of our defense.”

Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten has ability

Tuten could turn into a draft steal for the Jaguars with the fourth-round pick. The team loves his blend of speed and elusiveness. Starter Travis Etienne Jr. and backup Tank Bigsby are on notice.

Virginia Tech running backs coach Elijah Brooks said Tuten is tough to catch, according to jaguars.com.

“I used to get frustrated during the games when he would break out in open field and he would jog the last 25 yards,” Brooks said. “He would come to sidelines, and I would get on him, saying, ‘You can do that. You can't be lax. You have to finish those runs.' I just realized that only fast people like him realize no one is going to catch him.

“I don't know what that feels like. He always used to give me a look like, ‘Coach, no one is going to catch me.”'

Tuten brings everything to the NFL table, Brooks said.

“He is a complete back,” Brooks said. “He'll help in the return game. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He's an exceptional runner. When you hand the ball, he can do it all.

“He's just a phenomenal kid. He was just a joy to have in the running back room and he just is a high-character kid who just has a lot of fun playing a game and in life. That's him. I think it's a perfect match.”