The Jacksonville Jaguars have high hopes heading into the 2025 season. They are under new leadership with Liam Coen as their head coach, and the AFC South division is up for grabs. Along with that, the team did not lose any major players in the offseason. Add in their talented draft class, and the Jaguars should be a pretty good team this year.

Coen is already making an impact on the offense, and he has a specific plan of attack. There are some players that may not fit in, and there are other players that may get a little bit more playing time. Additionally, the defense is going to be re-worked, as well.

With their draft class in mind, and some free agent additions, Jacksonville has some decisions to make regarding their 53-man roster. Not everyone can make the team heading into week one, and there are going to be a few surprise cuts as training camp and the preseason approach.

Below we will be looking at two players that are danger of being cut after minicamp.

WR Trenton Irwin could be the first player cut

Trenton Irwin is a name not a lot of people know. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, but did not get a whole bunch of playing time.

In 41 total games played, Trenton Irwin made just nine starts. In his career, he has collected 46 receptions on 72 targets, 601 yards, and five touchdowns. He spent some time as the punt returner in Cincinnati, as well. However, none of his returns were ran back for a touchdown.

His veteran presence in the wide receiver room, and ability to play on the special teams is an asset. Teams are always going to need players to help out the young guys, and someone they can trust to make good decisions when returning punts or kicks. On paper, Irwin is that guy.

The reason the 29-year-old could lose his spot on the team is because the Jaguars are very talented at wide receiver. Add in his age, and Irwin seems to be the odd man out.

Brian Thomas Jr was one of the best rookie wide receivers during the 2024 season. Along with BTJ, Jacksonville just brought in Dyami Brown, and he will be the team's third-best receiver. The player with the most eyes on him is Travis Hunter. Jacksonville traded up to grab Hunter, and he showcased how good he truly is during OTAs.

With those three receivers in the room, it is going to be tough for Irwin to make the team. Now, more than three receivers are needed on a roster, but with cute being inevitable, it would not be surprising to see Irwin as one of them.

Article Continues Below

Is Travis Etienne's time in Jacksonville done?

Travis Etienne was the team's first round draft pick in the 2021 draft. He is heading into his fourth season with the Jaguars, but he might not make it to the regular season.

Last year, Etienne had a career-worst season. After rushing for over 1,000 in each of his first two years in the NFL, the Clemson product took a massive step backwards in 2024. He rushed for just 558 yards, and 3.7 yards per attempts. He scored just two total touchdowns on the year, and Tank Bigsby became the go-to running back.

To make matters worse for Etienne, the Liam Coen selected two running backs in his first ever draft as a head coach. Bhayshul Tuten was taken in the fourth round, and LeQuit Allen was drafted in the seventh.

Tuten was the fastest running back in the draft combine as he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash. His career at Virginia Tech saw him finish with 2,963 all-purpose yards in his final two seasons of college. The running back has a high upside and his speed is going to make him a weapon in Coen's offense.

Allen is more of a receiving back, which is important in the NFL. The Jaguars will not need someone to rush the ball as Bigsby and Tuten have that covered. However, when it is time for a running back to run some routes and be an option, Allen will be that guy.

The coaching staff does not like Etienne a whole lot, as well. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the new coaching staff is not super high on Etienne. That was proven by the team drafting two players at that position.

Now, Etienne may not be cut or released. But, there is a chance he is not a Jaguar once the season begins.