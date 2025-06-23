The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move in the NFL Draft and traded up for Travis Hunter, who was one of the most unique prospects. They recently signed him to his rookie contract, and he made history doing so, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Travis Hunter officially signed his four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract. His $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront, sets a new record—making him the first non-quarterback not drafted first overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront. The deal was negotiated by Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of Young Money APAA Sports,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With that deal, it shows that the Jaguars believe in what Hunter can do, and they know he will be an important part of what the team plans to accomplish. The jury is still out on how they plan to use him, as he can play on both sides of the ball.

There's a good chance that Hunter will see most of his time at wide receiver, and he will be playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr., which gives Trevor Lawrence another option. He could be useful on defense as well, and his ball-hawk skills were some of the best coming out of the draft.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone recently spoke highly of Hunter and had nothing but good things to say about his skill set.

“He does not tire,” Gladstone said. “He’s got a spark, he’s got the energy, the capacity from a physical standpoint to be able to be able to do it is certainly there.”

It will be interesting to see the impact that Hunter makes on the team, and hopefully, they can improve from what they did last season. One player won't change the team, but they can be building blocks for what they want to accomplish in the present and future.