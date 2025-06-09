The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping for a much-improved season with Liam Coen leading the way as head coach. With the club making numerous moves to improve the roster, it appears the front office reached a deal for one of the team's All-Pro players in the 2024 season.

Reports indicate that punter Logan Cooke is signing a four-year contract extension with the Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After having a strong outing last season, Jacksonville locks up its star punter for the long haul.

“Jaguars have signed P Logan Cooke to a four-year contract extension.”

Cooke was named a second-team All-Pro and made his first Pro Bowl appearance in the 2024 campaign. He proved to be one, if not the best, punter in the league. The 29-year-0ld punter ended last season with 68 punt attempts, and accumulated 3,359 punt yards that included an impressive 44.8 net yards per punt. His net average set a franchise record for the Jaguars.

The new deal keeps Cooke in Jacksonville through the 2029-30 season. He was originally in the final year of his contract. But the Jaguars made sure to maintain their star punter for the long term, giving them consistency in an underappreciated position.

Ideally, the Jaguars' offense improves next season after taking Travis Hunter No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft. It's expected for Hunter to play both sides of the ball, but Jacksonville seemingly wants him to focus on offense first. It makes sense considering Coen is an offensive-minded coach, and Hunter brings a unique playmaking ability that could pair well with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars ended the 2024-25 campaign with a measly 4-13 record. With so many changes made this offseason, Jacksonville will hope to improve in key areas to potentially make a playoff appearance by next season. So, re-signing Logan Cooke to a four-year contract extension allows the front office to focus on building in other areas of the team, while not having to worry about the punter position for a while.