The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the early summer portion of minicamp as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned heads on Tuesday after arriving in a sleeve on his right arm. After some speculation swirled online about a potential injury, we finally have an explanation as to why Lawrence is wearing a sleeve at Tuesday's practice.

Head coach Liam Coen claims that Trevor Lawrence is wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm due to some soreness, according to NFL insider Andrew Siciliano. After throwing a ton in the previous week, the 25-year-old quarterback is just maintaining the soreness in his arm. It doesn't appear to be anything of concern.

“Liam Coen says Trevor Lawrence wore a sleeve on his right arm today because of ‘a little bit of general soreness' from throwing a lot last week. ‘Maintenance.'”

Some rumors spread online that Lawrence was originally wearing a sling on his right arm, and not a sleeve. Those rumors are unequivocally false. Jaguars fans browsing on X, formerly known as Twitter, got a scare on Tuesday. But they can feel rest assured that Trevor Lawrence was wearing a sleeve to help with the soreness in his arm. Nothing more.

That's good news for the Jagurs, as the organization hopes to make drastic steps forward after finishing last season with a 4-13 record. After bringing in Travis Hunter by picking him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacksonville hopes to have a high-powered offense for Trevor Lawrence to work with.

Lawrence himself aims to bounce back from a rough 2024-25 campaign, where he only played in 10 games for the Jaguars. He finished last season with career lows, recording 2,045 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while owning a 60.6% completion percentage.

He was forced to miss seven total games after sustaining a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder in the Jaguars' 28-23 Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawrence also suffered a concussion in the 23-20 Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans after taking a hard shot from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. But for now, Trevor Lawrence is fine and is on track to start in Week 1 when the Jaguars face off against the Carolina Panthers in the season opener.