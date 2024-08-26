Jacoby Brissett's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Brissett could earn the starting quarterback role for the New England Patriots out of training camp as he and first-round draft pick Drake Maye battle in Maye's rookie year. Let's look at Jacoby Brissett's net worth in 2024.

What is Jacoby Brissett's net worth in 2024?: $5 million (estimate)

Brissett has been a capable backup for most of his career and will now try to help Maye become the next star Patriots quarterback. However, ClutchPoints' Owen Crisafulli believes he should be the Week 1 starter for the Patriots over Maye. Jacoby Brissett's net worth in 2024 sits at about $5 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Brissett was born on December 11, 1992, in West Palm Beach, Florida. He played football at William T. Dwyer High School and was a four-star recruit. He was ranked the third-best dual-threat quarterback in his class. Brissett chose to stay in state, attending the University of Florida.

Jacoby Brissett's college career

Brissett was the backup in his freshman season, sitting behind John Brantley on the depth chart. After Brantley suffered an injury in October, Brissett started his first two career games, with one coming against No. 1 LSU. Brissett eventually played in eight games that season, completing 18 of 39 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Brissett started his sophomore season's first game but lost the job to Jeff Driskel. He attempted 35 passes that season, recording 249 yards and a touchdown.

Brissett transferred to NC State for his junior season but had to sit out the entire year due to transfer rules. He broke out in 2014, passing for 2,606 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Brissett had another successful season in 2015, throwing for 2,662 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Jacoby Brissett's early professional career

The 2024 season isn't Brissett's first time with the Patriots. The Patriots drafted him with the 91st overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he was Jimmy Garoppolo's backup while Tom Brady served his Deflategate suspension.

Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2, giving Brissett the rest of the game. He made his first start in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, completing 11 of 19 passes for 103 yards and a 27-yard touchdown run. He was the first African-American quarterback to start for the Patriots.

Brissett was inactive for the remaining games after Brady's return but was on the 53-man roster when the Patriots won the famous Super Bowl LI comeback over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts before his second season and took over the starting duties for most of the season. Brissett finished with 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also recorded four rushing touchdowns.

Brissett became the backup when Andrew Luck returned from a shoulder injury, but it would only last for one season. Luck abruptly retired before the 2019 season, making Brissett the full-time starter.

He started 15 games, leading the team to a 7-8 record with 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Colts didn't like what they saw from Brissett as a starter, signing Philip Rivers in the 2020 offseason to put Brissett back on the bench.

A fresh start for Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins signed Brissett to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He appeared in six games for the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury. He finished the season with 1,283 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Cleveland Browns signed Brissett to another one-year deal in 2022, but he again got thrust into a starting role after Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension. Brissett performed well in the 11 games and infamously lost the starting job once Watson returned. Watson couldn't return to his prior form and still hasn't.

Brissett's third-consecutive one-year deal came in 2023 when the Washington Commanders signed him. He didn't appear in a game until Week 15 when Sam Howell was sent to the bench.

Brissett's best performance came in Week 16 when he led the team back from a 20-point deficit after Howell went to the bench for a second-straight week. Ron Rivera named Brissett the starter for Week 17, but he hurt his hamstring in practice.

The Patriots signed Brissett before the 2024 season to be Drake Maye's mentor and possible backup.

Jacoby Brissett's career earnings

Brissett's rookie contract was a four-year, $3.4 million deal, which included a $680,000 signing bonus. The Colts signed him to a two-year, $30 million contract extension before the 2019 season, which would be his most substantial deal.

The Dolphins signed Brissett to a one-year, $5 million contract before the 2021 season, his first of four-straight one-year deals. The Browns gave him $4.65 million. The Commanders gave him $8 million, and the Patriots gave him $8 million.

Brissett's career earnings total $50.9 million. Nevertheless, did Jacoby Brissett's net worth in 2024 surprise you?