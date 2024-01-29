Jacque Vaughn is the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Let's get to know Jacque Vaughn's wife Laura Vaughn.

Back in the day, it's safe to say that Jacque Vaughn had a journeyman playing career. In 12 seasons, Vaughn suited up for five different teams throughout his career. His career saw stopovers with the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets, and the San Antonio Spurs.

Vaughn's greatest accomplishment as a player was winning an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2007. Fast-forward to today, Vaughn is manning the sidelines as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets in its rebuilding chapter.

Although Vaughn is facing an insurmountable task in guiding a young Nets squad back to playoff relevancy, he has all the love and support he needs thanks to his loving wife and children. For this piece, let's get to know more about Jacque Vaughn's wife Laura Vaughn.

Who is Laura Vaughn?

Photo courtesy of: The Sportslite

Jacque Vaughn's wife is Laura Vaughn. Laura Vaughn, formerly known as Laura DePaolis, was born on July 20, 1977.

She attended the University of Kansas. Although her husband is quite popular because of his basketball career as a coach and player, little to no information is known about Laura.

Laura Vaughn's marriage with Jacque Vaughn

According to an article by Sportskeeda, the Nets head coach met his wife as early as their college years. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that both were students at the University of Kansas.

It's unknown when exactly the couple decided to share their vows and to tie the knot. However, the couple has reportedly been married for at least two decades now.

Being a wife to a NBA coach is certainly not an easy job. It requires a lot of time away from home and family.

But despite the challenges, it seems that the Vaughn matriarch has been very supportive of the career of the Nets' head coach. It certainly doesn't hurt that Jacque Vaughn has a net worth of $10 million.

In fact, during the time when Jacque was accepting the Nets' head coaching job, the NBA champion even joked about his wife, referencing the time when the franchise initially offered the position to Ime Udoka.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of elections right now, but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.” pic.twitter.com/XHDXUVo5Gp — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 9, 2022

Since getting married, the couple has been going strong together. In fact, the Vaughn couple even raised two wonderful sons together named Jalen and Jeremiah.

Despite the team losing its core pieces in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, Jacque has been relatively successful in taking over the coaching reins for the Nets after Steve Nash's firing. But while his coaching has seen respectable success as of late, the journey wasn't easy.

After a journeyman playing career, Jacque served as an assistant coach for various NBA teams and even landed a head-coaching job with the Orlando Magic. His stint with the Magic didn't end well after Jacque was fired for the team's disappointing results. However, the NBA coach believes that the rough journey will serve as a good lesson for his children with Laura.

In the same interview with The Kansas City Star, Vaughn also added “It’s a great lesson for my kids. I think at the end of the day when I talk to them about things it’s like, good news, bad news, who knows. That old fable. You just continue to do your job and you persevere and you love to grind, and they know that’s a part of me. I’ve seen it all here, whether it’s multiple coaches, whether it’s the (COVID-19) bubble, whether it’s trade requests, whether it’s all of the above. And so to still be a part of this organization means a lot to me. … That means the way I carry myself on a daily basis, people appreciate it. So there’s something to that, but at the end of the day I just kept doing my job and showing up every single day and ready to rumble every single day.”

Given Jacque's respectable coaching performance, it isn't surprising that the Nets want to keep his services for several more seasons. In fact, the Nets even offered Jacque a long-term contract extension.

Jacque ultimately accepted the offer. However, before doing so, the Nets coach made sure to call up his wife for her approval.

In a report by Fox Sports, Vaughn called his wife on the phone to ask “‘Are you OK with it?' he asked her. ‘Are you on board with me? Are you ready to do this?'”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jacque Vaughn's wife Laura Vaughn.