They are the only team in the NBA with four first round picks in this year's draft. After they make their selection at No. 8, though, Sean Marks will have to wait awhile before he gets another chance to add to his team. This year's draft is one of the more important one for the Brooklyn Nets in recent memory. For a team rebuilding around Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Cameron Thomas, Brooklyn needs to consider all of their options late in the first round. Players like Cedric Coward and Maxime Raynaud should not be overlooked just because they could be on the board late in the round.

The Nets enter the summer with more cap space than any other team in the league. Despite the fact that Brooklyn might be able to attract a star this summer, the pieces they bring in during the draft are crucial to the team's long term plans. Marks and the Nets have their eyes on Tre Johnson at No. 8. However, their two picks late in the first round do not have any specific targets.

The Nets finished 26-56, one of the worst marks in the NBA. The draft lottery was not kind to them, but three first round picks could go a long way. Looking at their roster, Brooklyn needs players at nearly every position in order to get back into the conversation in the Eastern Conference. While a long rebuild might have suited them, the conference is too wide open for them to not take a chance and try to make something happen. For that to happen, it starts on June 25.

We took a look at players who could be available at the back end of the first round around the Nets' two picks. Here is why Brooklyn should draft Coward and Raynaud.

Why should the Nets draft Cedric Coward?

Coward is one of the most intriguing players in his class. The 6-foot-6 forward only played six games for Washington State this season. After working his way up from Division 3, Coward was ready to leave his mark with the Cougars. Unfortunately, a labrum injury at practice ended his senior season prematurely. In the games he did play, though, Coward dominated. He averaged 17.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, including 30 points against Northern California.

Coward's team went 5-1 with him on the floor. However, his injury doomed the young wing to obscurity until the pre-draft process. Over the past few weeks, Coward has shot up the draft boards. His athleticism and wingspan make him an extremely attractive physical specimen to teams. That, combined with how he started the season, has scouts excited to see what he can do.

Article Continues Below

The Nets could be a great landing spot for Coward if he falls all the way to No. 26 in the draft. His two-way talent is palpable and could be developed to a high level alongside a player like Cameron Johnson. The veteran forward is the prime example of a 3-and-D wing. If Coward can pick up on Johnson's habits, his 40% from 3-point range should translate flawlessly to the next level. The wing has skills that every team looks for later in the draft. If the Nets can steal him with their second pick, they would walk away happy.

Why should the Nets draft Maxime Raynaud?

Raynaud is one of the older players in this year's class. The 7-foot-1 center is also one of the most versatile. The 22-year-old showed off his skills during his senior season at Stanford. He lead the Cardinal in points, rebounds, and blocks, averaging a double-double throughout the season. He has been compared to Brook Lopez and Rasheed Wallace. Raynaud's ball skills make him a great modern big who can flourish in a league focused on 3-point shooting.

This summer, Brooklyn's main priority is bringing in players who make sense next to their starting center. Claxton had a tough season as Nets struggled at the bottom of the standings. However, his 23.8% from deep is the biggest limitation in his game. Raynaud walks through the door as a player who can fit next to the 26-year-old in Brooklyn's front court.

Brooklyn was near the bottom of the league in rebounding last season. Raynaud gives Jordi Fernandez the ability to play bigger lineups that can thrive on the glass. The Oklahoma City Thunder used a starting lineup featuring Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to get to the NBA Finals. If Brooklyn drafts Raynaud at the end of the first round, they could mimic the Thunder's strategy.