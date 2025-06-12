The Brooklyn Nets' trade sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns set them up for a promising future. Two years later, they could benefit from yet another Durant trade sweepstakes.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly content to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Durant trade is the most significant offseason domino waiting to fall. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the Suns and Durant's camp have met multiple times over the past week to discuss trade scenarios. The Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed interest.

However, the Suns are above the second apron — a salary threshold that imposes harsh team-building restrictions — and will aim to get under it in a trade. Several of the teams interested in Durant, including the Timberwolves and Heat, also face trade limitations due to the aprons.

This is where the Nets, and their cap space, could enter the equation.

How Nets could help facilitate Suns' Kevin Durant trade using cap space

The Suns have work to do as they attempt to duck below the second apron and retool their roster around Devin Booker. They could save money by declining Vasilije Micic's $8.1 million team option and waiving Cody Martin ($8.7 million) and Nick Richards ($5 million). However, even then, they would be only $15 million under the threshold with eight roster spots to fill.

The Nets have positioned themselves to help teams shed salary and generate financial flexibility. They are the NBA's only team projected to have cap space, with upwards of $50 million available.

With Phoenix aiming to create breathing room under the second apron, Brooklyn could absorb an unwanted contract in return for a young prospect or draft compensation.

For example, the Suns could package a first-round pick or a young prospect they receive in a Durant trade with Grayson Allen. The Nets would absorb Allen's deal into their cap space in return for that asset. Brooklyn could also take an unwanted contract from the team acquiring Durant if the Suns would prefer to keep Allen.

Take the following trade as an example:

Spurs receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Devin Vassell, No. 27 pick (via Brooklyn), 2027 first-round pick (via Atlanta)

Nets receive: Harrison Barnes, No. 14 pick (via San Antonio from Atlanta)

Here, the Suns ship Durant to San Antonio for Vassell, Barnes, the No. 14 pick in this year's draft and a 2027 first-round pick. They then dump Barnes' contract to the Nets, offering No. 14 in exchange for No. 27.

Phoenix saves $27.7 million in the deal, giving them room to comfortably fill out their roster while staying below the second apron. Meanwhile, Brooklyn swaps the lowest of its four first-round picks for a second lottery selection in return for absorbing Barnes' expiring contract.

Numerous iterations of this deal can be crafted using the assets the Suns will receive in a Durant trade and Brooklyn's cap space. Several other teams, such as the Boston Celtics, will also call the Nets about salary dumps.

Trade speculation is heating up as the draft approaches. Expect the Nets to be involved as they aim to utilize their cap space and expand their asset pool.