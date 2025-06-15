Gainbridge Fieldhouse held a second highly-anticipated basketball game during the weekend of June 13: The return of Caitlin Clark for the Indiana Fever, with undefeated New York also in town.

The hype and anticipation built for Clark in her return from injury. She exploded by delivering a near triple-double in the Fever's 102-88 romp of the now 9-1 Liberty.

Clark dropped 32 points on the Liberty while being one pass shy of 10 assists. The second-year WNBA star also grabbed eight rebounds.

Clark went off after missing five consecutive games with her injury. She posted a succinct, yet stirring, reaction on her Instagram page after the rout.

“Good to be back,” Clark shared to her followers.

Clark couldn't suit up before Saturday due to a quadriceps strain. She looked like the dominating all-everything threat the basketball world knows her as.

Caitlin Clark sparked multiple reactions early in Fever/Liberty 

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Clark and the Fever had the headlining basketball game one day after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Liberty walked in as the favorite to win inside an arena that already saw the last home team lose. Clark and the Fever ensured Indianapolis was not going to endure consecutive disappointment from the city's roundball fans.

Clark fired up the online reactions early in the Liberty game by going off on the scoring end. She even nailed one shot from the WNBA logo.

Clark hit six three-pointers in the first half that the Fever's X account acknowledged. Even LeBron James chimed in during the contest.

“The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!” James posted on his X account.

ESPN personality Elle Duncan was another in awe of Clark's performance.

“Caitlin Clark is absurd. Like.. not even rust stands a chance,” Duncan posted.

Meanwhile, opponent Sabrina Ionescu marveled at the resiliency and brilliance of Clark.

“I think we gave [Caitlin] too many easy ones, she has great range. On a personal level, I’m happy to see her out there on the court and feeling good,” Ionescu said.

The Fever improved to 5-5 overall in the upset.