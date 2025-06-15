Caitlin Clark delivered a dominant performance in her return from injury as the Indiana Fever stunned the New York Liberty 102-88 on Saturday. Her display earned many reactions, especially one from her boyfriend Connor McCaffrey.

In 31 minutes of action, Clark showed out with an excellent game. She finished with a stat line of 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 11-of-20 from the field, including 7-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

It was an impressive show from the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year with her return to the court. She suffered a quad injury that sidelined her for five games, as Indiana went 2-3 in that stretch.

After the game, Clark posted a photo gallery on Instagram as she expressed a clear message about her first game back since the injury.

“Good to be back🫶🏻💫,” Clark said.

McCaffrey caught wind of his girlfriend's post, having a short comment to express his excitement for her return to the court.

“BELLA!!!!!” McCaffrey exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Clark (@caitlinclark22)

What's next for Caitlin Clark, Fever

Article Continues Below

It's a huge message of support for Connor McCaffrey to have for Caitlin Clark. Her recovery from the injury and dominating in her first game back was surely something to be proud about.

Both teams traded blows throughout most of the game. However, Clark and the Fever won the last three quarters to take the momentum away from the Liberty. In the last 20 minutes, Indiana outscored New York 49-38, showing that the Fever are capable of beating one of the best teams in the league.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the win, including Clark. Kelsey Mitchell was effective with 22 points and two rebounds on 9-of-21 shooting overall, including 3-of-10 from downtown. Lexie Hull came next with 14 points and four rebounds, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Sydney Colson provided 10 points and six assists.

Indiana improved to a 5-5 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Atlanta Dream and four games behind the Liberty.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Connecticut Sun on June 17 at 7 p.m. ET.