Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk sustained a mild calf injury during practice, complicating the team's preparations as they gear up for their upcoming preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head Coach Doug Pederson disclosed the injury update after Kirk was absent from Wednesday’s practice session.

The injury to Christian Kirk was announced just before the team's joint practice with the Buccaneers. According to Pederson, the decision to sideline him is purely precautionary. “We’re just going to [be] precautionary and just hold him out,” Pederson explained. “It’s kind of day-to-day. After this game, as we move into next week and break camp, we’ll enter a more regular in-season schedule. With more rest, we'll reassess his condition for the upcoming game against Atlanta.”

The Jaguars will conclude their preseason with a game against the Atlanta Falcons next week, with Christian Kirk's participation now in doubt.

Christian Kirk, who emerged as the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver in 2022 following his signing of a four-year, $72 million contract, has been a pivotal player for the team. His contract, which includes $37 million guaranteed, underscores his value to the franchise. In the 2022 season, Kirk started all 17 regular season games, catching 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance was also notable in the postseason, where he added 15 receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns across two games.

However, the 2023 season has presented challenges for Kirk. Before sustaining this calf injury, he participated in the first 12 games, making 57 receptions for 787 yards and scoring three touchdowns. A core muscle injury that required surgery cut his season short, sidelining him for the Jaguars' final five games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have not yet provided a detailed timeline for Christian Kirk’s return to the field. The team’s medical staff will likely monitor his recovery closely, aiming for his participation in the regular season opener. In the meantime, other receivers on the roster will have the opportunity to gain more practice and game experience during Kirk's absence.