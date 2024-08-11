The Jacksonville Jaguars are reconnecting with a former player. The franchise is signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal, per ESPN. Gipson is currently serving a suspension from the NFL for six games.

Gipson played with the Jaguars from 2016-2018. He played last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he earned 60 combined tackles and an interception. A veteran of the NFL, the safety also suited up for the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

Under the terms of his suspension, Gipson can participate in preseason games and activities. He will be forced to leave the team once the regular season starts, until those six games are completed. He can then re-join the Jaguars, who are looking to make a postseason appearance in 2024.

“During this offseason I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL's policies,” Gipson wrote in a statement, per NFL.com. “It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it. The NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship.”

Jaguars have big expectations for 2024

Jacksonville is looking to return to the AFC Playoffs this season. The Jags missed the postseason in 2023, following an injury to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars lost five of their last six games, and Lawrence struggled with a shoulder injury.

This offseason, Jacksonville made a major commitment to Lawrence. The team agreed to pay the quarterback well over $250 million in a contract extension. The team also used the NFL Draft to help their passing game, picking up former LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with their first round pick. Thomas will help the receiving room, as the team parted ways with veteran Zay Jones this offseason.

The Jaguars are also making moves in their defensive backfield. Along with obtaining Gipson, the team drafted two cornerbacks. Jacksonville took Jarrian Jones from Florida State in the third round. Then in the fifth round, the Jaguars selected Deantre Prince from Ole Miss. The Jaguars will definitely have some new faces in the secondary, as it pushes to return to the postseason.

Jacksonville next plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday in NFL Preseason action. Jacksonville is 1-0 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.