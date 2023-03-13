A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Tashaun Gipson will give it another go with the San Francisco 49ers, as the veteran safety is reportedly going to stay with the Niners on a one-year deal, according to a source of Ari Meirov.

Source: The #49ers are re-signing veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a 1-year deal. Gipson started all 17 games last season for SF and they valued him a ton. Now back for another year.

Tashaun Gipson joined the 49ers in 2022 and appeared and started 17 games for the team. He finished the 2022 campaign with five interceptions — the most on the team and his most since his Pro Bowl season in 2016 — to go with 61 combined tackles and a tackle for loss. Apparently, the 49ers are hoping Tashaun Gipson will be able to sustain that form for at least one more season, as they looked impressed enough to give the 32-year-old former Wyoming Cowboys star another contract.

Gipson took advantage of an opportunity brought about last season by Jimmy Ward’s injury and made the most out of it, becoming among the key figures of the 49ers’ defense that ranked No. 1 in scoring defense and second in total defense with just 17.2 points and 299.7 yards allowed per contest.

For all the passes he intercepted in 2022, Tashaun Gipson actually was seen as a bigger asset for San Francisco’s stop unit against the run. Per Pro Football Focus, Gipson had an 89.5 grade in run defense to just 58.0 in coverage.

Before going to the 49ers, Gipson played for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.