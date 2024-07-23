Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting a bit of criticism from one former NFL gunslinger. Lawrence's massive $55 million a year deal with the team is getting called out by former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky made the comments on the Pat McAfee show, pointing out Lawrence isn't quite yet at the level of some other quarterbacks around the league.

“Trevor's play hasn't warranted the $55 million a year salary, it hasn't,” Orlovsky said on the show. Orlovsky believes the team paid that money out to Lawrence because the Jags have faith that Lawrence's play will be worth every penny. Orlovsky also made note that he is a big fan of the young Jaguars gunslinger.

Orlovsky is a former pro quarterback who played for the Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2017.

Jaguars are betting on Trevor Lawrence for Super Bowl glory

Jacksonville is one of several NFL teams desperately looking to reach a Super Bowl. The franchise hasn't won or even made it to a Super Bowl in their nearly 30-year history. The Jags have had great play from Lawrence in recent years, but the young quarterback dealt with some injury issues. A hurt shoulder caused the Jags to stumble down the stretch last season and miss the AFC Playoffs.

“Trevor hasn't ascended into the elite quarterback conversation, he hasn't ascended into the ‘we are going to win because of you conversation,”' Orlovsky added. “The Jags are banking that he is going to.”

The team certainly is. The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a massive deal extending his contract, worth $275 million over five years. That contract is being used as the standard for other teams who are trying to give their gunslingers a long-term contract agreement. Several other NFL quarterbacks may also soon be seeing that type of money, including Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Jaguars fans hope this massive deal is worth it. In his career, Lawrence has thrown for more than 11,000 yards. He has 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions, over his three NFL seasons. He has certainly played a role in making the Jaguars a respectable franchise, but the jury is still out if he can lead the team to an AFC Championship game or Super Bowl. The team has made the playoffs with Lawrence during the 2022 season.

The Jaguars start NFL Preseason games on August 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.