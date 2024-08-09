ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Football is in the air as the NFL Preseason has officially arrived! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chiefs-Jaguars prediction and pick.

Never in the history of the National Football League has a team won three straight Super Bowls. Fast forward to 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to do the unthinkable in their pursuit of completing the three-peat. Certainly, there were plenty of doubters who were sheepish on Kansas City's repeat chances last fall, but if there is anything we have learned over the years, it is to never overlook the Chiefs.

Ending 2023 on a sour note, the Jaguars are more than eager to turn the page and return to postseason play after winning the AFC South in 2022. On paper, Jacksonville's passing attack led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence was one of the best across the league a year ago, but it was a porous rushing attack that held the team back in a big way. While the backups will most likely get most of the playing time in this preseason matchup against the Chiefs, the ‘Jags can still work on improving in all aspects before the regular season starts back in a month.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Chiefs-Jaguars Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +100

Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars Preseason

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

At first glance, it is more than likely that plenty of Kansas City's big names will sit this one out. As expected, the KC backups will have chances to shine in this one, and the chances of them putting together some good performances under the offensive genius of head coach Andy Reid could very well be the story of the game.

For starters, an interesting storyline that could be fascinating to watch will be with Kansas City backup and former MVP candidate Carson Wentz. After appearing to be the Philadelphia Eagles' franchise signal caller for years to come, the injury bug has haunted the former North Dakota State standout over the last several seasons. Now, Wentz is nothing more than a glorified backup at this point of his career, but he has seemingly fallen in the perfect situation with the back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champions. Don't be surprised if Wentz balls out with some added motivation to prove that he still has what it takes to be considered as a respectable backup in this league.

All in all, be on the lookout for a variety of rookies and newly signed free agents to dictate whether or not the Chiefs are able to cover the spread in their preseason opener. It is also important to remember that the Jaguars are 1-6 against the spread in their previous seven games played at EverBank Stadium. Indeed, this could be something worth remembering if you are planning on wagering upon the Chiefs.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

It remains to be seen who exactly will be suited up for action, but if the Jags are going to cover, then they will need quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Mac Jones to play mistake-free football while pushing it down the field. Most of the time, the NFL preseason comes down to which backup quarterbacks end up squandering under the big lights of the NFL stage. As long as the ‘Jags can run the ball effectively while also opening up the passing game at the same time, then they should be able to grab the upper hand against the Chiefs.

In addition, head coach Doug Pederson is riding a three-game winning streak during the preseason dating back to last August when Jacksonville went a perfect 3-0 in exhibition play. Despite the outcomes of these games not mattering necessarily, the proof is in the pudding that Pederson is known to get his players ready to play during the preseason.

As long as the ‘Jags can dominate the line of scrimmage, not turn the ball over, and come up with some big plays defensively, then they will be in fairly good shape against the champs.

Final Chiefs-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The wait is over, folks! Football is finally back! As always, it is incredibly difficult to predict outcomes for preseason games, but given the fact that the Jaguars are at home and maybe playing more starters than the Chiefs, it is smart to side with Jacksonville in this one.

Final Chiefs-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jaguars -1.5 (-105)