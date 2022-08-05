Travon Walker’s monster sack will have Jaguars fans super hyped

Former University of Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker was a controversial No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, but if his first NFL action is any indication then Jacksonville clearly made the right choice.

In NFL’s kickoff of the preseason on Thursday, Walker showed his supreme athleticism that made him the top pick. In the first quarter, Walker bullied the Las Vegas Raiders’ left tackle and brought down quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the first sack of his NFL career.

Here’s video of Walker’s first-quarter takedown:

Many experts were split on who the Jaguars should have targeted with the first pick in the draft, suggesting that Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama’s Evan Neal or N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu should have been picked before Walker. However, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has always been enamored by athleticism and measurables, which Walker certainly wasn’t lacking.

In three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Travon Walker racked up just 9.5 sacks — including six in his junior year. It’s a great sign that Walker has already notched a sack in the first action of his career, though.

Sadly for the Jaguars, Walker has been one of the lone bright spots for Jacksonville as they looked, once again, like a team that has had the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the last two seasons.

Walker should continue to get better and realize his potential as the season goes on, but, for now, Jaguars fans will take any sign of hope they can get.