One of the main aspects the football world is looking for more information on is how the Jacksonville Jaguars are handling Travis Hunter in OTAs, since he has the dual ability of playing offense and defense. While the Jaguars' rookie has already been impressing on defense through some videos and reactions, head coach Liam Coen would give his first impressions.

Hunter is a Heisman Trophy winner who, throughout his college career, especially with the Colorado Buffaloes, showed how elite he can be as a wide receiver, but also as a cornerback. Coen would say to the media that it looks “natural” that Hunter is out on defense and that he does not look “out of place,” according to ESPN.

“The movement skills and some of the man coverages, the feel in zone [coverage], you can definitely see how natural it is for him,” Coen said. “He is trying to learn the calls as much as possible, but when you see him in the 7-on-7 and team settings, he does not look out of place by any means.”

Travis Hunter making a crazy play at DB 🤯🔥 (via @Jaguars) pic.twitter.com/AVxW9yFGBg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Speaking about Hunter playing both sides of the ball during Jacksonville's OTAs, Coen would say on May 27 that he is continually “learning,” per the team's website.

“He's still learning,” Coen said. “He has been learning a ton defensively and offensively, as we know. It wasn't a ton of 11 on 11, seven on seven. It was more fundamentals, techniques, and communication. That was what kind of last Wednesday was. He has been learning with those guys and meeting with them extra as he has needed to.”

The usage of Jaguars' Travis Hunter will be a key storyline

Article Continues Below

“We won't put him in that situation to have him do that, although I'm sure he'd probably want to,” Coen said. “He still meets defensively every day that he's on offense, so he's getting the mental part of it and is able to catch up on some of the communication, some of the corrections off the film from the defensive side of the ball.”

“He's getting a lot of the mental, and it would probably be unfair to put him out on the grass and do both and ask him to go do that and see success,” Coen continued.

At any rate, Jacksonville is looking to improve after going 4-13, which put them third in the AFC South as they open the upcoming season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 7.