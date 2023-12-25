Will the Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence in Week 17?

Sunday was not a great time for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Apart from getting torched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 30-12, the Jags also saw Lawrence leave the contest with an apparent upper-body injury.

The short-term status of Lawrence has yet to be ascertained as he's still scheduled to have the shoulder injury he sustained in the Buccaneers game, but based on what he said in the postgame press conference, it's something that sounds concerning about his availability at least for Week 17 (h/t Juston W. Lewis).

“It’s bothering me…”#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on his shoulder injury. Said they’ll get it checked out tomorrow. It happened on the play where he dove out of bounds for the first down. Looks like he’s trying to keep it pretty straight as he talks.

Jaguars have worrying Trevor Lawrence injury to deal with

Lawrence appeared to have suffered the injury in the second half, as he sat out the majority of the fourth quarter, leaving backup C.J. Beathard to handle the quarterback chores. Lawrence threw for 211 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions on 17/29 completions before he left the game., Beathard, meanwhile, went 11/15 for 94 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. Lawrence also fumbled the ball twice and lost one of them.

In the event that Lawrence will not be able to give it a go against the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 17, the Jaguars are very likely to give Beathard the keys to the offense as the starter in that contest.

Despite the loss to the Buccaneers, the 8-7 Jaguars, who have now also lost four games in a row, are still in the running for a playoff spot and the AFC South division title.