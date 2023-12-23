Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence clears huge hurdle for Buccaneers game

Jacksonville Jaguars fans are sure to get a burst of energy after seeing the latest injury update on their starting quarterback. Against all odds, Trevor Lawrence has cleared concussion protocol and could therefore travel with the team for their Week 16 road matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There is still no official confirmation about his playing status for Sunday, but this is obviously highly encouraging news, especially since a return was considered unlikely going into the weekend. Lawrence had not practiced before Friday, which tends to portend a bleak outlook for the coming game.

Concussions are particularly a sensitive issue in the league these days, so caution is often exercised. In this case, however, the former No. 1 overall pick reportedly made substantial progress just in the nick of time. His potential return for a Christmas Eve showdown with the surging Buccaneers (7-7) could be the difference between the 8-6 Jaguars winning their division and falling out of the playoffs entirely.

That is not an exaggeration. The team's position has suddenly become quite tenuous after losing three consecutive games. Lawrence, who was already dealing with an ankle injury, has not looked sharp in that stretch but still gives Jacksonville its best chance at regaining its footing.

Although backup QB CJ Beathard has plenty of experience under center, his 2-10 record as a starter and 59.5 career completion percentage leaves a lot to be desired. There is little room for error when the Jags roll into Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. Whether or not Trevor Lawrence is active, head coach Doug Pederson must have his team completely locked-in.