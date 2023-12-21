We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Jaguars-Buccaneers prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a season-worst three losses in a row as they limp into Christmas Eve's matchup against their in-state rivals the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 16. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Jaguars-Buccaneers prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Jacksonville (8-6) was on a roll heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals having had a chance at the number one seed in the AFC but they have since lost three in a row and their injury-plagued offense attempts to battle it out against Bake Mayfield and this high flying Buccaneers offense. There is speculation that Trevor Lawrence could miss this week's pivotal matchup as he is currently still in the league's concussion protocols. They are already without Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, adding Lawrence to that list would spell a disaster. Either way, they will be attempting to stop the bleeding and keep their playoff hopes alive when they head to Tampa Bay on Christmas Eve.

Tampa Bay (7-7) is riding a ton of momentum coming into this matchup with the Jaguars after winning three straight games and dominating the Packers to a 34-20 victory in Week 15. Baker Mayfield has revitalized his career ever since he went to Tampa Bay. He has 3,315 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions and is coming off his best game of the season against the Packers where he threw for 381 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. This newfound confidence will certainly look to continue when Mayfield and the Buccaneers play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve.

Here are the Jaguars-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Buccaneers Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Buccaneers Week 16

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay may be basking in the Florida sun at 7-7, but don't mistake their recent wins for smooth sailing. This Buccaneers ship has sprung multiple leaks, and come Week 16, the Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to send it crashing down.The Jags, despite being +2.5 underdogs, are primed to cover the spread and leave Raymond James Stadium victors.

Trevor Lawrence, fresh off concussion protocol, is hungry to prove his doubters wrong. His Week 15 performance against Baltimore, despite the loss, showcased his growing poise and playmaking ability. With a week to shake off the cobwebs and Calvin Ridley and Evan Engram at his disposal, expect Lawrence to carve up the Buccaneers' secondary, which has allowed the second-most passing yards in the league.

Josh Allen may get all the headlines, but Travon Walker is quietly forming one of the league's most disruptive pass-rush duos. They've combined for 19.5 sacks this season, constantly pressuring opposing quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield, despite his Week 15 heroics, has struggled under pressure this year. Expect the Jags' relentless pass rush to get to him early and often, forcing him into mistakes and disrupting the Buccaneers' offensive rhythm.

Doug Pederson knows a thing or two about winning. Remember that Super Bowl ring with the Eagles? He's brought that championship pedigree to Jacksonville, instilling a culture of discipline and strategic execution. Expect Pederson to have a game plan specifically tailored to exploit the Buccaneers' weaknesses, keeping the Jags competitive throughout the four quarters.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

Sure, the Jacksonville Jaguars have shown flashes of promise. Trevor Lawrence is maturing, Travis Etienne is a sparkplug, and Josh Alleb is a wrecking ball. But before you start booking flights to Duval for the playoffs, remember who they're facing in Week 16, the battle-tested Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And despite being favored by just -2.5 points, the Bucs are poised to feast on the Jags and send them back to reality.

Yes, Mayfield's Week 15 performance was a revelation. Gone was the hesitant gunslinger, replaced by a confident maestro carving up the Packer's defense. He connected with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin like a long-lost lover, and his swagger is back in full force. Expect that newfound confidence to translate against the Jags' young secondary, leading to touchdowns and silencing the doubters.

Todd Bowles may not be everyone's cup of tea, but one thing's undeniable: his defense is ferocious. Shaquil Barrett and Lavonte David are an unstoppable pass-rushing duo, generating constant pressure and racking up sacks. Trevor Lawrence, while talented, is still prone to mistakes under pressure. Expect Shaq and the boys to have him seeing ghosts all afternoon, forcing bad throws and turnovers.

No team feeds off their home crowd like the Buccaneers. Raymond James Stadium will be electric on Sunday, with the pirate ship cannons booming and the Buccaneer faithful in full voice. This isn't TIAA Bank Field; it's a hostile environment where young players can crumble under pressure. The Jaguars, despite their recent surge, haven't faced an atmosphere like this. Expect Tampa Bay to ride the wave of their home crowd to victory.

Final Jaguars-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

This should be a phenomenal matchup if Trevor Lawrence is indeed playing this Sunday in Tampa Bay but he has yet to clear concussion protocols and it is just a few days away from kickoff. That is extremely worrisome because then the Jaguars will have to resort to throwing C.J. Beathard under center which puts them in a bad position as they attempt to push for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are firing on all cylinders and this is the best Mayfield we've seen during his professional NFL career and it's honestly exciting to see. As of right now with the question mark surrounding Lawrence being able to make it onto the field you'd have to side with the hot team and that is laying the points with the Buccaneers while the total stays under.

Final Jaguars-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 (-110), Under 41.5 (-110)