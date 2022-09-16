Jaire Alexander wants Packers fans absolutely trashed for home opener vs. Bears

It can sometimes get a bit hectic in the stands when the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears meet at Lambeau Field, which is just how cornerback Jaire Alexander wants it to be when the two teams face off in Week 2.

Alexander is set to feature in his seventh career game against the Bears, as the Packers will host them for a Sunday Night Football encounter this week. For this edition of the Packers and Bears rivalry, Alexander aspires to hear a “super loud” Lambeau Field crowd.

“It’s going to be lit,” Alexander said during a press conference on Friday. “I just hope everybody is drinking all day, so just come game time, it’s just super loud.”

Alexander does not have to ask for Packers fans to up their game this week, especially as Lambeau Field has well been known for being one of the loudest stadiums in all of the NFL. But the Packers sure can use just a bit more fan support following their Week 1 road defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, which was a contest that saw the defense simply have no answer for wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Overall, the Packers are looking to continue their winning ways against the Bears, as they have reeled off six straight victories in this rivalry showdown. A loss in this upcoming matchup could up the pressure on the reigning NFC North champions at this early stage in the season.