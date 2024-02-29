UFC Vegas 87: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev continues on the main card with the main event fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. Rozenstruik was submitted in the first round of his most recent fight as he comes into his sixth main event fight meanwhile, the undefeated Gaziev won all 12 of his fights most recently knocking out his last opponent in a successful UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rozenstruik-Gaziev prediction and pick.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) has hit a rough patch in his UFC career with just one win in his last four fights, most recently getting submitted in round one against Jailton Almeida in his last fight. He will be looking to show relative newcomer Shamil Gaziev that there are levels to this when they square off in the octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 87.
Shamil Gaziev (12-0) secured his contract with a first-round rear-naked choke submission victory over fellow prospect Greg Velasco on the Contender Series. He did one better battering Martin Buday for 5:56 until the referee had to stop the fight in his UFC debut. Now, the undefeated Gaziev will be taking a considerable step up in competition to get into the top 15 of the heavyweight rankings when he takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik this weekend live at the UFC Apex in his first-ever UFC main event.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 87 Odds: Jairzinho Rozenstruik-Shamil Gaziev Odds
Jairzinho Rozenstruik: +159
Shamil Gaziev: -184
Over 1.5 rounds: +145
Under 1.5 rounds: -175
Why Jairzinho Rozenstruik Will Win
Jairzinho Rozenstruik was once considered a potential title contender until a meeting with Francis Ngannou quickly nixed that idea. Since that knockout defeat, he is just 3-4 in his next 7 fights and is currently on a 1-3 skid in his last four. Most recently he was submitted by rising heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida in the first round. Now, Rozenstruik is set to take on surging undefeated prospect Shamil Gaziev this weekend at UFC Vegas 87.
Even during his skid, Rozenstruik is a very dangerous opponent and shouldn't be taken lightly. At any given point in a fight, all it takes is one punch for him to put his opponent's lights out which makes him live in this matchup. Also, this will be Rozenstruik's 6th main event fight and he has taken fighters into deep waters and finished them later just like he did to Alistair Overeem. It's up to Rozenstruik to keep his composure weather the early storm of the very dangerous Gaziev and take him into the championship rounds to get the job done and get himself back on track scoring the upset victory.
Why Shamil Gaziev Will Win
Shamil Gaziev is getting a big push from the UFC after he bludgeoned Martin Buday in his UFC debut. That is due to the shallowness of the heavyweight division as well as the skills that Gaziev possesses. He will be taking a considerable step up in competition when he comes into his first UFC main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 87 against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Gaziev is an absolute powerhouse and he showed his well-rounded game when he was able to submit fell heavyweight prospect Greg Velasco in round one of the Contender Series and then by beating Martin Buday to a bloody pulp to a TKO victory in under six minutes. He can win this fight wherever he decides to keep it, whether it's on the feet or if he takes it to the mat. However, his path with the least resistance would be to take it to the mat and destroy Rozenstruik there. As long as he doesn't blow his load going for the finish early he has the chance of getting the finish and continuing his fast rise in the heavyweight division.
Final Jairzinho Rozenstruik-Shamil Gaziev Prediction & Pick
This heavyweight fight is going to be a slobber knocker for however long it lasts. Jairzinho Rozenstruik has shown in the past that he's the most dangerous when you underestimate him and with the power that he possesses he can turn the tides very quickly which is something he must do against Gaziev.
As for Gaziev, he has looked the part of a legitimate prospect in just a short amount of time with the UFC. There aren't many prospects in the heavyweight division, so when the UFC finally finds one they are looking to make that push and that is what they are doing here. Ultimately, these two are coming out of the getting slugging early but Gaziev will look to play it smart and take Rozenstruik to the mat and that is where he will end the fight with vicious ground and pound inside two rounds.
Final Jairzinho Rozenstruik-Shamil Gaziev Prediction & Pick: Shamil Gaziev (-184), Under 1.5 Rounds (-175)