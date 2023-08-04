Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is almost here. The prefight drama, spectacle and weigh-in are nearly done, with only Saturday night's fight remaining. But how did Jake Paul get here, and how does his fighting record stack up to Nate Diaz's?

Jake Paul all-time boxing record

Back in August 2018, when Paul fought fellow YouTuber Deji, no one could have predicted he would end up here. The pair of younger siblings fought as the undercard on their older brothers' KSI and Logan Paul's first fight.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jake Paul was the decided victor over Deji, but of the four content creators who fought that day, he is the one who has really stuck with boxing professionally. Although that first fight was an amateur bout and does not officially count towards his record, Paul maintains a solid 6-1-0 record with four knockouts. His lone loss came via split decision to his last opponent, Tommy Fury.

Paul has predominantly fought other celebrities and MMA competitors in the ring, not pure boxers. His wins versus non-fighters came against fellow content creator AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. He's also fought former MMA fighters Ben Askren, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley twice. Fury is the only true boxer who Paul has fought so far, and is his lone loss. Despite that, his commitment to the sport has been impressive, and Paul's record reflects that reality.

Diaz is also approaching the tail end of his career, with an all-time 22-13-0 UFC record at age 38. He is still significantly younger than Paul's last big MMA opponent, Anderson Silva. Given Diaz's long, successful fighting career, don't be surprised if he pushes Paul harder than the other retired MMA fighters the social media sensation has faced in the past.