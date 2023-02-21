Jake Paul has big plans for 2023; with a fight already planned against Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, he jumped on BT Sport Box Office to discuss more of his plans for this calendar campaign.

“We’ve got a big year ahead,” Paul confirmed on Tuesday. “There’s a massive offer out to Nate Diaz and his team to do one boxing match and one MMA match.”

Diaz recently left the UFC and is a free agent, and Jake Paul says he’s offered Nate Diaz a two-year fight deal that would include a boxing match and an MMA bout in the PFL between four and six months later.

“I would beat Nate Diaz up in a MMA fight,” Paul said earlier this year. “There’s nothing he could do. To me, I’ve always felt like I’ve jumped in the deep end, even in boxing.”

Paul also plans to fight KSI in 2023, after there’s been an abundance of trash talk between the two YouTube stars.

“The kid KSI keeps on talking and says that in December, he wants to fight. I’m ready whenever,” Paul confirmed. “November, September, December, I don’t care. Whenever he wants to die, I’m cool with it. Whenever he wants to give me so much money, I’m cool with it. It’s going to be a bank robbery. So that’s my year, is one, two, three, finish up with KSI. But a lot of these guys are just talk, man.”

Tommy Fury ☠️

Nate Diaz 🤼‍♂️

KSI 🥊@jakepaul has HUGE plans for 2023. Is Jake Paul running the fight game? 👀#PaulFury | Sunday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/K5twHB1UYa — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 21, 2023

Those are some strong words that fighting fans are used to from Paul; the 26-year-old is undefeated as a boxer, winning all six of his bouts, including against former UFC champion Anderson Silva and ex-UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley.

First up for Jake Paul is a bout with Tommy Fury this weekend in Saudi Arabia.