Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his boxing career against Tommy Fury on Sunday, and sure enough, the whole Twitterverse is having a field day dissing and mocking the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

After Fury was declared the winner in the Saudi Arabia bout via split decision, fans quickly shared their reactions on social media, with many people celebrating that someone finally put Paul in his place. The so-called Problem Child has been widely criticized for building a boxing career fighting non-boxers who are way past their primes–a prime example being a 47-year-old Anderson Silva and a near-40 Tyron Woodley.

Paul has garnered plenty of haters with his antics and obvious attempt of avoiding true boxers, and many of those detractors came out after his defeat.

“Tommy Fury I am so happy you won. Thank god. Finally Jake Paul lost,” one Twitter user commented.

“Tommy Fury. F**k outta here Jake Paul,” another one said.

A third critic said, “Tommy Fury clearly out boxed Jake paul the whole fight. Paul had his moments and that 1 knock down but never controlled the fight. Fury landed almost twice the amount of punches that Paul landed and one of the judges dead ass had him winning? Lol smh.”

TOMMY FURY GIVES JAKE PAUL HIS FIRST LOSS 😱 pic.twitter.com/mX7RHxEpup — Overtime (@overtime) February 26, 2023

Twitter dancing on Jake Paul’s loss all night long pic.twitter.com/uZAUVXg0xp — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 26, 2023

Sure enough, some boxing aficionados couldn’t help but point out how Fury seemingly overreacted with his win considering that he only beat Paul and not someone who is a world champion or of that caliber. Not to mention that he was knocked down in the eighth round of the fight.

But hey, all the Jake Paul haters certainly don’t care about that. A win is a win, and a Paul loss is a massive victory for them.