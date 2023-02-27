Jake Paul couldn’t believe that he actually lost to Tommy Fury in their boxing showdown in Saudi Arabia, but as he said it, “s**t happens.”

After losing to Fury–the brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury–via split decision, Paul recorded a video of himself addressing the defeat. He shared his shock over the loss but vowed that he’ll return.

“Well, s**t,” Paul started as he reflects on the result of the fight. “[I] didn’t think I’d ever have to make one of these videos, but s**t happens I guess. This is still the best job in the world. Thank you all for the support. This was an amazing event. And I’ll be back.”

Jake Paul had his moments in the fight, including a Tommy Fury knockdown in the eighth round. However, his opponent was just too good and absolutely controlled the bout en route to the victory.

As Paul said, though, he’ll return to the ring despite the loss. In fact, following the match, he challenged Fury to “run it again.” He also questioned the judges’ decision, though he emphasized that he’s not making excuses.

“All respect to Tommy, he won. Don’t judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses. I don’t know if I agree with the judges–I got a 10-8 round twice. But I’ve already won in life. I’ve made it further than I ever thought I would, and beyond. This is definitely a humbling experience,” Paul declared, per Independent.

For what it’s worth, the deal for the fight has a rematch clause if Paul were to lose. And by the looks of it, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will insist that clause to fight Fury again.