Jake Paul has a new opponent for now, but he still expects to fight Tommy Fury again.

Paul is set to face former UFC star Nate Diaz in an eight-round boxing match taking place Aug. 5 in Dallas, Texas. It will be his first fight since suffering his maiden professional boxing defeat following a split decision loss to Fury earlier this year.

Fury was also the first professional boxer Paul had faced as despite landing a late knockdown, he was largely outboxed by the Briton for the majority of the contest.

That said, the YouTuber-turned-boxer believes a rematch will inevitably happen and that Fury is interested as well — especially after how successful their first fight was.

“It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen for sure,” Paul told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix. “I think it was a great fight, it was entertaining, it was the biggest pay-per-view buys in boxing for the last two years so I think we have to run it back.

“Tommy is down and I’m excited for that.”

On his podcast, @JakePaul says his fight against Tommy Fury generated more than 500,000 pay per view buys. Prices varied based on markets — in the U.S. it was $50, in the UK it was $19.95, etc — but that would be a smashing success. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 1, 2023

Even though it was later eclipsed by the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight numbers, it was certainly a massive success if Paul’s numbers are accurate.

And while it was a risk for him to face a professional boxer and risk his unbeaten record, it’s something he was willing to do to become great — something he feels today’s boxers, other than the exception of Davis and Garcia, all lack.

“It’s annoying, I think in boxing fighters are not willing to risk their undefeated record and put it all on the line,” he added. “Their legacy and being undefeated is more important to them, because Floyd Mayweather set that example for the sport so if you lose you’re ‘swept under the rug’ in boxing.

“But more champions should go and fight other big names, and that’s why I respect Ryan Garcia for even taking the Tank fight. Even though he lost he did what a lot of other fighters aren’t doing and making big fights happen.”