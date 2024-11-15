For the first time in a while, sports fans can watch a major boxing event without a pay-per-view barrier with the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul mega-event live-streamed on Netflix. However, fans wishing to view the event in person will not receive the same discount with ticket prices sky-high.

While even nosebleed tickets will cost a pretty penny, fans with deep pockets had the opportunity to splurge on a $2 million all-inclusive ticket package, per Front Office Sports. The package includes a two-night hotel stay with the closest possible ringside seats to the fight, pre-fight locker room access, a private room with an open bar and autographed gloves from both main event fighters. It is unclear how many packages were available or how many were sold.

Aside from the exclusive package, the most expensive available seats as of fight day morning were priced at over $21,000 on Seat Geek. The cheapest ringside seats were just under $2,000 apiece. The cheapest seats available in the entire stadium are going for $55 each at the highest possible viewing point of AT&T Stadium.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul start time, how to watch

For fans who are unwilling to drop a jaw-dropping amount of money to witness the Tyson vs. Paul spectacle live, the fight will be uniquely available to the mainstream audience. Instead of charging a pay-per-view price like most major combat sports events, the entire fight card will be able to stream on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

While in-person attendance statistics will not be finalized until after the event, the fight is expected to be one of the most viewed combat sports events of all time. The star power of both Paul and Tyson, combined with Netflix's accessibility, make it a uniquely popular event in combat sports history.

Despite a significant experience edge for the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion, the 27-year-old Paul is a moderately sized favorite to get his hand raised.