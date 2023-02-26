YouTube sensation Jake Paul is brimming with bluster hours before his scheduled bout with Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul had one final message for Tommy Fury 🗣 Watch #PaulFury RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV! pic.twitter.com/xbYimeDAsG — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 26, 2023

Paul posted a video about what he thought would happen in the fight, and said there was no doubt about the outcome. “This is already written and destined,” Paul said. “I am knocking this guy out. I, Jake Paul, will knock out, defeat and embarrass Tommy Fury.”

There is clearly quite a bit of bad blood between the two fighters, coming in large part because of two previous postponements of scheduled fights. Fury was injured in one of the postponements and had travel issues in the other.

Paul brings a 6-0 record into this fight with 4 knockouts, and Fury is the first legitimate boxer he has faced. Even though Paul gained notoriety because of his YouTube presence, he does offer legitimate boxing skills as well as notable punching power.

Fury brings an 8-0 record into the fight and he has also recorded 4 of his victories by knockouts. Fury is the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Fury also was confident in the outcome, saying that Paul earned his reputation by fighting old men and well-known celebrities.

“You’re getting put to sleep inside four rounds,” Fury said. “… I’m not an old man. I’m a fresh, young fighter. I’m going to put you away. You had two very lucky escapes from this fight. You should have taken those escapes. You should not be sitting here right now because this is bad for you. You should have stuck to making easy money fighting old men and celebrities.”