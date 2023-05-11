Jake Paul has his eyes set on another MMA opponent following his boxing bout with Nate Diaz on Aug. 5.

Paul, who is 6-1 (4 KOs) in his boxing career, wants to fight “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, he told TMZ Sports.

“I’m going to knock [Diaz] out, do what Conor couldn’t do,” Paul said, “and then Conor’s going to have no choice (but) to make the biggest fight in combat sports, which would be me versus him, as long as his boss (UFC president Dana White) and his dad lets him do it.

Paul is assumed to refer to Diaz as McGregor’s dad since Diaz beat him via submission in an Aug. 2016 UFC fight.

Asked by TMZ’s Michael Babcock if the bout with McGregor would take place as a boxing match, Paul said “for sure.” He offered another intriguing option.

“Or, we could do two-part series,” Paul said. “One boxing, one MMA and [Professional Fighters League]. Make it happen, no problem.”

Paul, who last lost a split-decision match to Tommy Fury Feb. 26, is now set to fight Diaz, who twice faced McGregor in UFC action.

Paul has looked to past MMA fighters to bolster his career. He fought former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren and then legendary welterweight champion Tyron Woodley twice.

His best victory is against Anderson Silva, who he knocked down and beat by unanimous decision Oct. 29, 2022.

Paul and Diaz are scheduled for an eight-round boxing match at 185 pounds.

Jake Paul said he would extend an invite to McGregor to watch his fight versus Diaz.

“He’s always, always welcome,” Paul said. “He can see his dad, Nate Diaz, who beat his a–, in the ring and he can see who’s about to beat his a–.”

“I know he’s tough, so I get that side of things,” Jake Paul said of Diaz. “But I just know I’m going to out-box him on August 5th and show the world that I can knock him out like Conor McGregor couldn’t do. And then, I want Conor after that.”