Nate Diaz has no plans to retire anytime soon.

The Stockton native may have departed the UFC after his contract expired last year, but he’s getting ready for his next fight as he boxes Jake Paul in Dallas on Aug. 5.

He’s a considerable underdog against the YouTuber-turned-boxer — after all, he is his past his prime at 38 years of age while Paul has defeated every former UFC fighter he has boxed so far.

But should he end up on the losing side against Paul, he won’t be calling it a day. In fact, he reiterated his past claims that he will never retire as he’ll continue fighting forever.

“I don’t plan on losing to anybody,” Diaz said at the pre-fight press conference on Tuesday. “No matter what happens, I’ll be here forever, I’ll be fighting. I’ll be here.”

It should be noted that while Paul has beaten other ex-UFC stars like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, Diaz is different in that he actually has a boxing background — it certainly isn’t a foregone conclusion that Paul will end up coming out on top.

As for Diaz, he’s not only mentioned fighting forever — he also hasn’t ruled out a future return to the UFC after taking over another sport.

“I outdid everybody on pay, I outdid everybody on surviving,” Diaz said after UFC 279. “I wanna get out the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it, cause Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it, and none of these other fighters know how to do it.