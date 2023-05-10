The MMA world got its first major glimpse of The Ultimate Fighter 31 featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

The pair served as coaches this season which premieres May 30 on ESPN. The first trailer was officially released and the most notable piece of footage involved a face off between McGregor and Chandler.

However, it got heated with McGregor aggressively shoving Chandler by the throat.

You can view it below:

It should be noted that UFC president Dana White previously revealed that an incident during filming got the two coaches extremely heated which could be what the footage is showing.

“Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other and then, some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said back in March following UFC 285. “And yeah, they do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday.

“Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that happened shouldn’t have happened. I’m getting old, boys. I’m getting old. I would’ve been in there sooner back in the old days, but… yeah. Not good. … There was a lot of s**t that went down on Friday.”

Conor McGregor would later reveal that things were cool between him and Chandler and in the end, The Ultimate Fighter still remains a reality television show so it’s not all that surprising.

That said, the coaches usually end up fighting soon after the season finale which will take place Aug. 15. With McGregor still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool for a minimum of six months before he can compete, there remain huge question marks as to whether the fight will actually go down this year.

For his part, Chandler still remains confident.